BREAKING: Family stuck as rain pelts Gladstone

A FAMILY is stranded on top of their kitchen table as widespread flooding hits Gladstone.
The home is on Temby Close in Telina.
The person and their two kids, 10 and 12, are flooded into their home as water rises.
Police are on the way.
A FAMILY is stranded on top of their kitchen table as widespread flooding hits Gladstone.
The home is on Temby Close in Telina.
The person and their two kids, 10 and 12, are flooded into their home as water rises.
Police are on the way.
THE impacts of Tropical Cyclone Debbie will be felt in the Gladstone region with flooding and more road closures predicted.
A SECTION of the Gladstone CBD will be transformed in May.
Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.
It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...
This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...
This allotment is approximately 1,111m2 in size and situated at the end of quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable location of Clinton, surrounded by quality homes. The...
Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 5/35 Butler Street to the market. This is a great opportunity for the first home buyer or astute investor to take...
Located in a fantastic position in Kin Kora is this exciting new opportunity to purchase a solid 2 storey block base and cladded home that will win over the entire...
Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...
Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...
This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...
If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...
If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...