ROLLING: Police evacuate 'dozens' after Telina gas leak

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews

UPDATE 12.20PM:

POLICE have evacuated a dozen people after an excavator hit a gas line in Telina.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police have evacuated people from the vicinity on Fawley Cl.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an exclusion zone of 100m was set up.

She said the leak came from a ruptured pipe.

Crews are currently waiting for a gas company to arrive to do atmospheric testing.

UPDATE 12.10PM:

PARAMEDICS are on standby at a gas leak in Telina after an excavator hit a gas line.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have set up a 50 metre exclusion zone.

INITIAL:

EMERGENCY services crews are on their way to a reported gas leak in Telina.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on their way to Fawley Cl, about 11.44am.

She said a person had reportedly hit a gas line with an excavator and saw gas "escaping".

She said a 50 metre exclusion zone had been set up.

Queensland Police are on scene.

