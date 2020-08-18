Menu
ROLLING: Police evacuate 'dozens' after Telina gas leak

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Aug 2020 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:24 PM
UPDATE 12.20PM: 

POLICE have evacuated a dozen people after an excavator hit a gas line in Telina. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police have evacuated people from the vicinity on Fawley Cl. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an exclusion zone of 100m was set up.

She said the leak came from a ruptured pipe. 

Crews are currently waiting for a gas company to arrive to do atmospheric testing. 

More to come. 

UPDATE 12.10PM: 

PARAMEDICS are on standby at a gas leak in Telina after an excavator hit a gas line. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have set up a 50 metre exclusion zone. 

More to come. 

INITIAL:

EMERGENCY services crews are on their way to a reported gas leak in Telina.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on their way to Fawley Cl, about 11.44am.

She said a person had reportedly hit a gas line with an excavator and saw gas "escaping".

She said a 50 metre exclusion zone had been set up.

Queensland Police are on scene.

More to come.

