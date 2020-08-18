ROLLING: Police evacuate 'dozens' after Telina gas leak
UPDATE 12.20PM:
POLICE have evacuated a dozen people after an excavator hit a gas line in Telina.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police have evacuated people from the vicinity on Fawley Cl.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an exclusion zone of 100m was set up.
She said the leak came from a ruptured pipe.
Crews are currently waiting for a gas company to arrive to do atmospheric testing.
More to come.
UPDATE 12.10PM:
PARAMEDICS are on standby at a gas leak in Telina after an excavator hit a gas line.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have set up a 50 metre exclusion zone.
More to come.
INITIAL:
EMERGENCY services crews are on their way to a reported gas leak in Telina.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on their way to Fawley Cl, about 11.44am.
She said a person had reportedly hit a gas line with an excavator and saw gas "escaping".
She said a 50 metre exclusion zone had been set up.
Queensland Police are on scene.
More to come.