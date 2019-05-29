Menu
Gladstone State High School was evacuated on Wednesday 29 May after reports of a threat.
Gladstone State High School was evacuated on Wednesday 29 May after reports of a threat. Matt Taylor
UPDATE: Students return to Gladstone SHS after evacuation

Matt Taylor
by
29th May 2019 12:57 PM
UPDATE: STUDENTS have been allowed to return to class after an evacuation at Gladstone State High School.

The school confirmed on Facebook that students were allowed to collect their bags and belongings from class.

"Normal school routine to resume, beginning with lunch break," the post said.

EARLIER: AN EVACUATION is currently under way at Gladstone State High School.

A Queensland police spokesperson confirmed they are responding to reports of a threat and the school is being evacuated.

They did not expand on the nature of the threat.

QPS also confirmed they are waiting for specialist crews to arrive to assess any potential risk.

According to a Facebook post posted by the school, standard emergency procedures are being followed and new information will be available as it comes to hand.

More to come.

