An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police.
An incident occured on the corner of Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road at around midday after an escaped prisoner allegedly attempted to flee from police.
BREAKING: Escapee arrested after dramatic car chase

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:19 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM
1.15PM: MORE information has come to light about the dramatic arrest of 26-year-old escaped prisoner Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga this morning in Gladstone.

According to Queensland Police a Toyota Hilux, which was reported stolen from Foreshores on August 2, was spotted by police driving along Salamanca Street in Frenchville, Rockhampton at 6.20am.

Police followed the car which evaded police and was reportedly later seen driving dangerously.

The car was sighted again travelling along the Bruce Highway at Yarwun around 9.40am.

The car evaded police again before travelling along the Dawson Highway.

Officers continued to track the car, reportedly closing down streets, before the car collided with another on Kirkwood Rd in Gladstone around 11am.

The moment Lui Tiaaleaiga was arrested in Gladstone this morning.
The moment Lui Tiaaleaiga was arrested in Gladstone this morning.

As a result of the collision the ute was unable to be driven and the driver was taken into custody.

Members of the public received medical attention at the scene for minor injuries sustained in the collision.

The 26-year-old driver of the car also received medical attention at the scene for lacerations to his leg and arm.

Police have taken Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga into custody this morning in Gladstone.
Police have taken Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga into custody this morning in Gladstone.

Police are expecting to charge the man later today.

Police will speak with media later today.

12.15PM: POLICE have this morning confirmed they have taken escaped prisoner LUI 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga into custody after he escaped from under police watch last Saturday.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey has confirmed Tiaaleaiga has been taken into custody in Gladstone, just south of Rockhampton.

Tiaaleaiga has been on the run for a week after he escaped police custody at the Rockhampton hospital.

Police told media yesterday they believed he had travelled south as far as the Gold Coast.

Police are expected to hold a press conference in Gladstone this afternoon.

More to come.

