'Fault': Curtis Island LNG plant suddenly shut down

AN UNPLANNED shut down of Train 1 at QGC's Curtis Island LNG plant caused increased flaring of natural gas yesterday.

In a media statement QGC said, "Due to an equipment fault, the gas supply to the train was reduced and flaring was used to evacuate natural gas from the train's processing systems".

"This enabled us to investigate and rectify the fault before safely resuming Train 1 operations."

The flaring caused a "significant increase" in the size of the flame and visible smoke yesterday afternoon.

"Flaring is an integral part of our plant's operational and safety management systems," QGC's statement read.

"It refers to the controlled burning of gas released from our plant when it cannot be processed into LNG.

"We closely monitor and manage air quality emissions."

For more information regarding air quality view the Queensland Government's monitoring results for the Gladstone region at www.ehp.qld.gov.au/air/data/search