BREAKING: Energy giant signs up for 200km CQ gas pipeline

Blue Energy moves forward with its plans to build a gas pipeline from Moranbah to Gladstone.

WITH the stroke of a pen, Blue Energy's dream of building a 200km gas pipeline to link up with Gladstone seems a step closer to reality.

APA Group, a leading energy infrastructure company, has agreed to help Blue Energy in its bid to connect the rich Bowen Basin gas resources to the southern market.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the two companies, a highlight of Blue Energy's chief executive John Phillip's week.

The proposed pipeline from the Bowen Basin to the west of Gladstone is Blue Energy's solution to fixing the tight east coast gas market, and rising domestic gas prices.

The new structure, which would run from the Bowen Basin would link up with an existing pipeline 100km west of Gladstone.

The deal gives APA Group, which is the owner of the Surat Basin to QCLNG pipeline, the opportunity to build, own and operate the gas pipeline.

"Partnering up with a company of the capacity and vision of APA is a bonus for us,” Mr Phillips said.

Mr Phillips estimated the 200km pipeline would cost up to $500 million to build and said it could help supply Gladstone's three LNG export plants.

As well as supplying Gladstone, it would bring the Bowen Basin resources, which have supplied Townsville's gas needs since 2005, to the southern markets.

"It's a logical thing to open up the Bowen Basin in terms of the gas resources, which will put downward pressure on gas prices through more supply to the market,” Mr Phillips said.

Last week Blue Energy lodged an Initial Development Plan and Production Licence Application with the Queensland Government for the proposed pipeline development.

Once APA Group and Blue Energy agree on the route and costings, they will need environmental approvals for the excess gas exploration and for land holder access to build the pipeline.

APA's managing director Mick Mcormack said the company would work with Blue Energy to explore the development of the new pipeline, including the proposed route and feasibility.

The MoU signing comes off the back of APA Group's investment in other mid-stream infrastructure, including Comet Ridge's Galilee projects.

"The interconnected nature of APA's East Coast Grid enables potential new producers such as Blue Energy, to explore opportunities to market their gas,” Mr McCormack said.

According to EnergyQuest's May report the average short-term domestic gas prices rose to $9.54 per gigajoule last month.