BREAKING: Energy giant moves forward with Gladstone gas pipeline

Blue Energy moves forward with its plans to build a gas pipeline from Moranbah to Gladstone.

AN ENERGY company is moving forward with its plans to develop gas resources in Queensland's Bowen Basin to help supply Gladstone's three gas export plants.

Blue Energy Limited announced today it has lodged an Initial Development Plan and Production Licence Application with the Queensland Government for its 200km Bowen Basin to Gladstone pipeline.

EARLIER | Company to build 200km pipeline to fix Gladstone gas shortage

Managing director John Phillips described the pipeline proposal as the "missing link" to connecting rich gas resources to Gladstone and southern states.

The move comes amid heightened concerns over the nation's gas market and future supply.

Santos GLNG preparing to feed first gas into the pipeline. Photo Contributed Contributed

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines application, made by the company's subsidiary Eureka Petroleum Pty Ltd, is to develop gas reserves in the Sapphire Block of Blue Energy's permit in the Bowen Basin, west of Mackay.



RELATED |

Tough new rules weeks away for $70b gas plants

OPEN LETTER: Analyst defends damning LNG future predictions

"Government must ensure these projects are progressed with priority and without delay to ensure local industries are provided with gas in a timely manner and that jobs are not only preserved but also created," Mr Phillips said.

According to blue Energy, the Bowen Basin is estimated to contain up to 11,000 PJ of discovered Gas Resources, which is equivalent to 20 years of domestic east coast gas usage.

Mr Phillips said that with construction of the missing gas pipeline link between Moranbah and Gladstone, Blue's reserves could be expanded from its very large contingent resource base (3000 PJ).

He said the Bowen Basin gas resources, which already have more than 300 delineation drilled wells, represent the "fastest solution" to growing east coast gas shortfalls.

"More reserves can then be developed to meet the medium-term gas shortfalls in both the Queensland and broader east coast gas markets and help alleviate the longer term gas shortages being anticipated for Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide over the next decade," he said.

"The expedited connection of this large gas resource with a pipeline to the south will contribute significantly to bolstering the energy security and gas supply to the east coast of Australia," he said.

The move comes off the back of the State Government approving Arrow Energy's gas pipeline between Moranbah to Gladstone.

Mr Phillips welcomed the decision, but said it differed from their proposed route.

It's hoped the pipeline would also supply the domestic markets in New South Wales and Victoria.

The proposed pipeline would run from Moranbah in the north, through Emerald, to an existing pipeline at Denison Trough North.