BREAKING: Emergency situation declared in South Gladstone

EMERGENCY: Police have declared an emergency situation on Auckland St under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

7.30pm: AUCKLAND Street is closed from Walsh St through to Bonar St as a result of the emergency situation declared by police this evening.

Police cars are parked on Auckland St at either end of the declared area, and police are redirecting pedestrians and traffic away from the area.

Police are telling residents who live within the emergency declared area to stay inside their houses.

At least two ambulances and a fire truck are parked within the emergency declared area.

A police media spokesperson said a media release would be issued should circumstances regarding the emergency situation change.

7.08pm: POLICE have declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act following the discovery of a suspicious device in South Gladstone this afternoon.

Police say the device was located at 1pm in a lane way behind an address on Auckland Street.

The location is in close proximity to where police were searching earlier today for evidence relating to an alleged homicide that occurred on Monday evening.

The emergency declaration was made at 6.35pm for a small section of Auckland Street to enable officers to examine the device.

Investigations are continuing.

Updates to follow.