24°
News

BREAKING: Emergency situation declared in South Gladstone

Andrew Thorpe
| 14th Jul 2017 6:56 PM
EMERGENCY: Police have declared an emergency situation on Auckland St under the Public Safety Preservation Act.
EMERGENCY: Police have declared an emergency situation on Auckland St under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

7.30pm: AUCKLAND Street is closed from Walsh St through to Bonar St as a result of the emergency situation declared by police this evening.

Police cars are parked on Auckland St at either end of the declared area, and police are redirecting pedestrians and traffic away from the area.

Police are telling residents who live within the emergency declared area to stay inside their houses.

At least two ambulances and a fire truck are parked within the emergency declared area.

A police media spokesperson said a media release would be issued should circumstances regarding the emergency situation change.

7.08pm: POLICE have declared an emergency situation under the Public Safety Preservation Act following the discovery of a suspicious device in South Gladstone this afternoon.

Police say the device was located at 1pm in a lane way behind an address on Auckland Street.

The location is in close proximity to where police were searching earlier today for evidence relating to an alleged homicide that occurred on Monday evening.

The emergency declaration was made at 6.35pm for a small section of Auckland Street to enable officers to examine the device.

Investigations are continuing.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  editors picks gladstone crime gladstone police

When to spot massive US planes over Gladstone tomorrow

When to spot massive US planes over Gladstone tomorrow

Four C-17A Globemaster troop carriers will visit Gladstone and Agnes Water.

VIDEO: Car flips in Bruce Hwy crash

FLIPPED: A car has flipped onto its roof on the Bruce Hwy at Tannum Sands.

Car left lying upside down on its roof in a car crash on Bruce Hwy

'I do it all the time': Woman throws dog off verandah

CRUELTY PLEA: Angela Pershouse (file photo).

She was holding the dog by its neck over the railing...

Search for missing man put on hold, but not forgotten

MISSING: Gladstone man Leslie Shulze, 69.

Search for Mr Shulze paused as police resources stretch thin

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

TODAY Show star Lisa Wilkinson has broken her arm in a shower fall while holidaying with her husband in Italy.

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Best of Both Worlds!!!

111 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers from...

This stunning home is one of Gladstone's best kept secrets. Featuring 12.3 private acres (4.92 hectares), this hilltop hideaway provides the best of both worlds...

Enviable Location and Lifestyle with a Quality Family Home

23 Wyndam Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 4 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this exceptional property. Perfectly situated on a generous and well maintained landscaped 900m2...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

GET LOSE IN SERENITY - BEAUTIFUL RURAL HOME - LIVE MIRIAM VALE/PLAY AGNES WATERS

13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale 4677

House 4 2 5 $430,000

If you have been looking for the ideal home and property look no further - this property is situated at 13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale on 2.3 hectares of land. With...

IF LOW MAINTENANCE IS WHAT YOU&#39;RE AFTER, THEN LOOK NO FURTHER!

18 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A great combination of quality and functionality has been incorporated into this generously sized modern lowset brick home which offers excellent family...

Gladstone&#39;s Best Location At Over $300,000 Under Cost!

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

2/8 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

Fully Renovated - Central Location

6/8 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 1 1 $120,000

This solid apartment in the city centre would be the perfect investment property or entry level property for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN A POPULAR SUBURB!

44 Venus Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for your first home or an entry level investment? Look no further! This lowset, brick home is situated in the popular suburb of Telina. Only a...

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!