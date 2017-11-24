Emergency services rush to fire inside 'crane motor'

Emergency services responded to a fire inside the motor of a crane this morning, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

About 8.50am, QFES, police and ambulance services responded to reports of a machinery fire at a South Gladstone warehouse.

A QFES spokesman said when they arrived at RCR Energy along Ganley St, the fire had already been extinguished.

"We weren't required to do a lot out there," he said.

Both fire crews left the scene at 9.05am, with Queensland Ambulance Services following suit shortly after.

"No patients were involved," a QAS spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police Service also attended the incident.

RCR Energy were not available for comment.