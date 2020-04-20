Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service. Photo Bev Lacey
Breaking

UPDATE: Man trapped inside truck after rollover

Aden Stokes
Sam Reynolds
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Apr 2020 3:50 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 4.25PM: A man in his 60s is in a serious but stable condition after his truck rolled on the Dawson Highway, near Banana.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at about 3.30pm and multiple crews were still on site.

The man was being treated for facial injuries and spinal precautions, but the spokeswoman said he was still trapped inside the truck.

Firefighters are on scene to help extricate the man.

INITIAL: Emergency services are racing to reports of a car crash on a highway west of Rockhampton.

At 3.30pm, paramedics were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Dawson Highway, between Biloela and Banana.

Initial reports indicate a person involved had suffered facial injuries.

More to come.

dawson highway queensland ambulance service single-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recognising hard work of region’s volunteers

        premium_icon Recognising hard work of region’s volunteers

        News How you can nominate a volunteer for recognition during National Volunteer Week in May.

        Police encourage community to keep adhering to COVID-19 laws

        premium_icon Police encourage community to keep adhering to COVID-19 laws

        News “The community should be commended for their efforts,” say Gladstone police.

        IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        premium_icon Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        Crime The man had taken on a landscaping role while he was on remand.