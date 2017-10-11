29°
Firies rescue little boy who got his fingers stuck at childcare

File Photo.
File Photo. Contributed
Sarah Steger
by

A YOUNG child who's fingers got stuck at Forest Springs Early Learning Centre has been tended to by Queensland Ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services this morning.

At 9.08am emergency services responded to reports of a small boy with caught fingers at Kirkwood.

Once they arrived firies discovered the boy had his fingers stuck in timber decking.

The boy's fingers were safely released from the decking by 9.30am.

A QAS spokeswoman said the boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with some minor hand injuries.

We think it is safe to say some lollies and icecream are in store for the little trooper tonight.

Forest Springs Early Learning Centre was not available for comment.

