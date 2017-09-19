UPDATE: '10 acre' fire at Yarwun extinguished

UPDATE | 4pm: A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the fire along Forest Rd at Yarwun has been contained.

"There's still some logs smouldering but they'be blacked out the area," she said.

Firies left the scene about 4pm.

It is still unknown what cause the blaze.

2.25pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are currently in action at the site of a large fire at Yarwun.

Three fire units responded to reports of a grass fire along Forest Rd about 1.15pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said the blaze spanned across 10 acres, however, this was an estimate and has yet to be confirmed.

Updates to follow.