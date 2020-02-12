Menu
EMERGENCY services have been called to a three vehicle crash in Clinton.
News

UPDATE: Woman in hospital after three-car crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Feb 2020 4:20 PM
UPDATE 4:40PM: 

A FEMALE patient has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash in Clinton. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

One lane of the Dawson Hwy was closed, however it recently reopened.


EARLIER 4:20PM: 

EMERGENCY services have been called to a three vehicle crash in Clinton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service were called to Kirkwood Road and Dawson Hwy at 4.08pm.

Two ambulance crews, QFES are on their way and police have recently arrived at the scene.

