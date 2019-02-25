Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A file photo of Agnes Water main beach.
A file photo of Agnes Water main beach. Paul Braven GLA301215AGNES
Breaking

BREAKING: Rescue chopper called after suspected drowning

Tegan Annett
by
25th Feb 2019 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of Agnes Water main beach to assist a man after a suspected drowning.

Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to the beach at 4.50pm with reports of a post-immersion incident.

A rescue helicopter was requested.

A QAS spokesman said the man has suffered critical injuries.

He said they were still at the scene. 

agnes water beach drowning queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

    premium_icon Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

    Crime CASH was stolen and an employee injured at a Gladstone pizza store on Sunday where an alleged robbery took place.

    GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    premium_icon GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    Pets & Animals All pet owners were given a chance to share their beloved pets

    Plane passenger with head injuries taken to hospital

    premium_icon Plane passenger with head injuries taken to hospital

    News Ambulance called to airport after on-board emergency.

    Women's Day event will help 'unlock' the brain's power

    premium_icon Women's Day event will help 'unlock' the brain's power

    News '(She will) unpack the very things that make us human'.