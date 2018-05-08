BREAKING: Hand injury, back pain after two cars crash

UPDATE 9.15am: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service is assessing two of the three people involved in a car crash this morning.

A QAS spokesman said one person was being assessed for hand injuries, and the other for back pain.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash on Dixon Dr at 8.40am.

EARLIER 9am: GLADSTONE Police and Queensland Ambulance Service have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Telina.

The cars crashed at the intersection of Dixon Dr and Centaurus Cl shortly before 8.45am.

Initial reports suggest there are potential injuries.