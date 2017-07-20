23°
12yo girl taken to hospital after car vs bike incident

Tegan Annett
| 20th Jul 2017 3:42 PM Updated: 3:56 PM

UPDATE 3.56pm:

A 12-year-old girl has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after being involved in an incident with a car on Toolooa St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 12-year-old cyclist and a car were involved in an accident around 3.20pm on Toolooa St today.
A 12-year-old cyclist and a car were involved in an accident around 3.20pm on Toolooa St today.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 3.30pm.

Police officers are speaking with people at the scene of Coon and Toolooa Sts.

A 12-year-old cyclist and a car were involved in an accident around 3.20pm on Toolooa St today.
A 12-year-old cyclist and a car were involved in an accident around 3.20pm on Toolooa St today.

EARLIER 3.42pm:

AN ACCIDENT involving a car and a cyclist has happened at the intersection of Toolooa St and Coon St.

The cyclist involved is a 12-year-old girl.

Gladstone police, fire and emergency crews and Queensland Ambulance Services have all responded.

They were called to the incident shortly before 3.30pm.

The road has not been closed.

Updates to follow.

