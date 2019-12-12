BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of motorbike crash

Emergency services on scene at a crash on Red Rover Rd

UPDATE 6.30pm:

PARAMEDICS have taken the man involved in the motorbike crash this afternoon to Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 30s suffered a compound fracture to his arm, and multiple abrasions.

She said he was wearing protective equipment including a helmet.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said critical care paramedics are treating the man for arm injuries.

He said the driver crashed down an embankment on Red Rover Rd.

One lane of Red Rover Rd is closed.

He said a rescue helicopter had been called.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police are at the scene.

The crash involved a motorbike and it's believed it occured near the Bensted St intersection.

It's understood one lane of Red Rover Rd is closed.