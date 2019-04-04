BREAKING: CBD roads closed due to gas leak
EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a gas leak within the Gladstone CBD.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said at 11.45am residents reported a gas line had been broken at Bramston St.
QFES, police and ambulance crews are at the scene.
A Queensland Police spokesman said it was suspected the gas line was broken by a contractor who was digging in the area.
A QAS spokesperson said they were not assisting any patients, however are on standby.
Road closures are in place at Auckland St and Bramston St.