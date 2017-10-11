UPDATE: Occupants permitted to re-enter aged care facility

4.45pm | PEOPLE who were forced to evacuate the Ozcare Aged Care Facility at West Gladstone have been told they can re-enter the building.

Fire crews thoroughly searched the facility after someone inside reported an electrical-type smell.

A local electrician attended the incident as well and has deemed the building safe to return to.

"There was no evidence of electrical burning and no sign of any fire," a QFES spkesman said.

4.15pm | OCCUPANTS of an aged care facility have been evacuated from a building at West Gladstone.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to reports of a structure fire about 3.55pm.

They arrived at the Ozcare building on Breslin St at 4pm to find all the occupants outside.

A QFES spokesman said the power has been isolated but that there is no confirmation yet of smoke or fire.

Updates to follow.