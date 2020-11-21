Emergency crews responding to Mount Maria crash

Paramedics have unexpectedly encountered a man who had recently been involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at Mount Maria this morning.

The emergency services vehicle encountered a 57-year-old man while in Mount Maria, near Agnes Water, and began to administer treatment.

Unconfirmed reports suggested the man was travelling at approximately 80km per hour when he flew over his handlebars and landed on the road.

Queensland Ambulance Services could not provide any additional information at the time of publication.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently en route.

MORE TO COME.