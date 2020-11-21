BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to Iveragh rollover

Emergency services crews are currently responding to a single-vehicle rollover in the Gladstone region.

UPDATED (10.44pm): Paramedics are yet to reach the scene of the rollover which occurred at approximately 10.30am this morning.

Unconfirmed reports from Queensland Police Service officers on scene suggested the two female occupants of the vehicle are no longer trapped.

MORE TO COME.

