Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services crews are currently responding to a single-vehicle rollover in the Gladstone region.
Emergency services crews are currently responding to a single-vehicle rollover in the Gladstone region.
News

BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to Iveragh rollover

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
21st Nov 2020 10:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATED (10.44pm): Paramedics are yet to reach the scene of the rollover which occurred at approximately 10.30am this morning.

Unconfirmed reports from Queensland Police Service officers on scene suggested the two female occupants of the vehicle are no longer trapped.

MORE TO COME.

ORIGINAL (10.31pm): EMERGENCY Services are responding to a single-vehicle rollover in the Gladstone region this morning.

Ambulance crews were called to the Bruce Highway at Iveragh, half an hour south of Gladstone, at approximately 10.30am this morning.

Preliminary reports from QAS communications suggested two-people were in the car when it rolled, with one potentially being trapped in the vehicle.

Unconfirmed reports also suggested no life-threatening injuries have been sustained.

breaking news gladstone car rollover gladstone gladstone car crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 20.

        • 21st Nov 2020 9:39 AM
        New catamaran to take tours to Lady Musgrave

        Premium Content New catamaran to take tours to Lady Musgrave

        News The catamaran that previously took passengers on tours to Whitehave Beach will now...

        COST BLOWOUT: Gladstone Benaraby Rd needs extra $4m

        Premium Content COST BLOWOUT: Gladstone Benaraby Rd needs extra $4m

        News Here’s exactly what contributed to the cost blowout.

        Man’s shopping spree with stolen credit card

        Premium Content Man’s shopping spree with stolen credit card

        Crime Branden John Hedley Prescott’s purchases ranged from phone credit to a carton of...