Emergency crews are on scene at Farnborough Rd where a man fell from a cliff this morning.
Breaking

Sad details emerge about man who died in Yeppoon cliff fall

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th May 2018 9:55 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM

UPDATE 12.16pm: MORE details have emerged about the man who fell to his death from a Yeppoon cliff this morning.

Reports indicate the 39-year-old man was local to Yeppoon and suffered a brain injury some years ago.

He had been living in the units across from the cliff.

His family have been notified.

UPDATE 10.52am: POLICE have confirmed a man is deceased after he fell from a cliff in Yeppoon this morning.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Service said the man's death is being treated as non suspicious.

Details of the man's age have not yet been disclosed.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

UPDATE 9.45am: AMBULANCES have reportedly left the scene where a man fell from a cliff early this morning in Yeppoon.

While Queensland Police Service are still on scene, witnesses in the area say two police vehicles and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service vehicle were still on-hand.

 

The road is still closed with traffic diverted and flowing smoothly.

INITIAL STORY: EMERGENCY services are on scene where a man has fallen from a cliff in Yeppoon.

Initial reports indicate the man fell from a cliff above the double-lane Farnborough Rd corner around 7.11am, just north of the Normanby St roundabout.

All emergency services were on scene where the road is closed after a man reportedly "fell from some rocks".

A spokesperson form Queensland Police Service confirmed an investigation would be ongoing into the cause of the incident.

There are no details of how this occurred or the condition the man was in.

 

Crews are on scene in Yeppoon where a man fell from a cliff.
Livingstone Shire Council have issued a notice apologising to the public for the unexpected road closure.

More details to come.

