BREAKING: Elderly woman crashed into a creek

AN elderly driver has been injured in a single vehicle crash at Wowan, west of Gladstone.

The incident is believed to involve a 70-year-old woman who reportedly drove into a creek and sustained back injuries.

When contacted by The Observer, Wowan Police said the situation was "pretty urgent".

It is believed the woman has been freed from her car and placed in a nearby caravan.

Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 1.10pm and currently have two vehicles on scene.

The woman's vehicle veered into the creek off the Burnett Hwy after 1pm, 152km west of Gladstone at a property called Donview.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said there were no entrapments.

"When we arrive the driver was in the hands of Queensland Ambulance Services and we're just cleaning up now," he said.

A tow truck, Queensland Ambulance Service and police are on scene. There is no obstruction to traffic.

More to come.