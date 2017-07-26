BREAKING: Fire crews, paramedics in attendance at house fire

TWO FIRE trucks and an ambulance are at the scene of a house fire at Kianga.

It has been confirmed the fire originated from the home's stove.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no patients have yet been assessed.

5.15pm: FIREYS have arrived at a home on fire near Moura and are currently working to extinguish the flames.

5pm: FIRE and emergency crews are en route to a house fire at Kianga.

Initial reports of the roof of a home on Theodore Moura Rd on fire came in at 4.37pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said new reports, however, suggest the fire came from a stove inside the residence located near Moura.

It is still unknown whether anyone is inside the home, but it has been confirmed the residents are an elderly couple.

Updates to follow.