BREAKING: Drivers hospitalised after Dawson Hwy crash

CRASH: Police, fire and ambulance services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Dawson Hwy.

ONE LANE is closed on the Dawson Hwy after a two vehicle crash near Hungry Jack's at the Blain Dr roundabout.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call at 1.15pm regarding the incident.

At least one of the drivers involved had to be extricated from their vehicle, which occurred around 1.25pm.

Both drivers are now free of their vehicles and are being transported to Gladstone Base Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said the drivers involved were called in as a male in his 30s and a female in her 40s, though this information is yet to be confirmed by paramedics.

The male driver was reportedly experiencing chest pains, though paramedics believe this could have been a result of the impact with his seatbelt, while the female driver is being transported to hospital with musculoskeletal pain.

Both drivers are in a stable condition.

Updates to follow.