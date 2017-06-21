25°
News

BREAKING: Drivers hospitalised after Dawson Hwy crash

Andrew Thorpe
| 21st Jun 2017 2:06 PM
CRASH: Police, fire and ambulance services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Dawson Hwy.
CRASH: Police, fire and ambulance services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Dawson Hwy.

ONE LANE is closed on the Dawson Hwy after a two vehicle crash near Hungry Jack's at the Blain Dr roundabout.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call at 1.15pm regarding the incident.

At least one of the drivers involved had to be helped from their vehicle, which occurred around 1.25pm.

Both drivers have now been transported to Gladstone Base Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the drivers involved were called in as a male in his 30s and a female in her 40s, though this information is yet to be confirmed by paramedics.

The male driver was experiencing chest pains, though paramedics believe this could have been a result of the impact with his seatbelt, while the female driver was transported to hospital with musculoskeletal pain after originally being assessed for shock.

Both drivers are in a stable condition.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  dawson hwy gladstone traffic

