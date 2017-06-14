UPDATE: Driver freed from live power lines at Thangool

TRAPPED: The driver of the grader was trapped inside the cabin after live power lines fell across the vehicle.

4.16pm: The driver of a grader which made contact with a power pole and brought down power lines on the Burnett Hwy earlier this afternoon has been freed from the vehicle's cabin.

He was completely uninjured.

Ergon Energy crews are currently on scene and are working to repair the power pole, and one lane of the Burnett Hwy has been reopened.

Thangool Fire Station captain Don Baldwin said it was "just a very unlucky accident".

"He only just touched it. Only 10mm (to the side) and he wouldn't have," Cpt Baldwin said.

"It was just one of those freak accidents, we're just lucky everyone is safe."

The driver of the grader is believed to have been a Banana Shire Council worker.

He was reversing "to fill in a big hole" at the time of the incident.

Ergon crews remain on the scene.

WATCH | The scene at this afternoon's incident on the Burnett Hwy

Scene of power line incident on Burnett Hwy: A driver was trapped in the cabin of his grader under live power lines after colliding with a power pole on the Burnett Hwy earlier this afternoon.

3.45pm: A driver is trapped in the cabin of a grader after colliding with a power pole on the Burnett Hwy about 5km south of Thangool.

The driver is believed to be uninjured, however live power lines have fallen across the grader, trapping him inside.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were called to the scene around 3.15, but they are unable to extract the man from the cabin until an Ergon crew arrives and isolates the power line.

"We're waiting for Ergon to come and disconnect the power before we can actually get in," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

The Burnett Hwy is currently closed until further notice.

Updates to follow.