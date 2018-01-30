UPDATE: Driver of 'stolen car' missing after Clinton hit and run

LATEST |

QUEENSLAND Police Service has confirmed this morning's crash at Clinton was a hit and run.

It is understood the car which smashed into a traffic light at Chapman Dr about 3.30am this morning was a stolen vehicle.

Initial reports are the driver has yet to be identified by police.

UPDATE |

RESIDENTS living along Champan Dr said this morning's crash caused a "very big noise", prompting people to flood out of their homes onto the road.

Two people who moved to Gladstone only weeks ago said when they first heard the car crash into the traffic light right outside their home, they thought it was someone knocking over their bins.

"I was going to go out there and give them a lecture," one neighbour said.

Another said by the time "everyone had come out of their homes anto the road, which took like 30 seconds, no one was there and there was no car".

"It was like 3am. We couldn't see anything so we didn't know what happened ... first we thought it might've been a bike accident because of what the fallen traffic light looked like in the dark.

Council workers are installing a new traffic light at Chapman St after a vehicle crashed into a traffic light this morning. Sarah Steger

The resident said the crash didn't surprise her "at all".

"I'm from Sydney, so I've seen bad driving, but it's bad here too," she said.

Another resident said he constantly saw people "race up to the lights and then slam on the brakes at the last minute".

Gladstone Regional Council workers are currently cleaning up the area and installing a new traffic light.

One worker said it could take up to a few hours.

Police have left the scene and traffic is flowing smoothly.

BREAKING |

GLADSTONE police officers are directing traffic at Chapman Dr after a vehicle crashed into a traffic light this morning.

Crews responded to reports of the crash about 3.30am and arrived at the intersection of Ballantine St and Chapman Dr, Clinton to find a traffic light down.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said Gladstone Rgional Council has been notified and that police would continue to patrol the lights until the scene was cleaned up.

"It looks like the driver of the car didn't stop," she said.

Initial reports from QPS are the car which collided with the lamp post is a suspected stolen vehicle.

"They've (police) got the car now but there's no driver," the spokeswoman said.

This is a developing story. Information is reported on as it is provided. Information can and will be updated.