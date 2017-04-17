BREAKING: Driver flees after crashing into family car in Gladstone

A driver who crashed into a Mazda 3 driving along Kirkwood Rd has fled the scene. Chris Lees

A DRIVER who allegedly crashed into a car with a child travelling inside has driven off, leaving a family stranded at Kirkwood Road.

Around 3.30pm at the intersection of Lavender Blvd and Kirkwood Rd, a car reportedly pulled out as the Mazda sedan was travelling along Kirkwood Rd.

It T-boned the Mazda and caused damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle.

The Mazda driver, who did not want to be named, said the other driver fled the scene before they could speak to him.

The mother, who had her partner and five-year-old son in the car at the time, was driving home to Biloela.

UPSET: This car was left badly damaged after an alleged hit and run this afternoon on April 17. Chris Lees

The child has some bruising, but is reportedly okay.

"The man stopped for a couple of minutes," the mother told The Observer.

She said as her partner walked towards the car to see why the driver crashed into them, he drove off.

The family had spent their Easter long weekend fishing at Boyne Island.

Now they're waiting for her parents to arrive to drive them to Biloela, while they leave their wrecked car in Gladstone.

"It's a crap way to end our Easter weekend," she said.

The Gladstone Police are interviewing the family and will conduct a search for the driver of the other car.