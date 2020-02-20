Breaking down barriers: CQU unveils training facility

CQUniversity Vice Chancellor and president Nick Klomp, federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, Chancellor John Abbott and Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin opening the trades training centre at the Gladstone Marina Campus.

CQUniversity's new trade and training facility at the Gladstone Marina is set to revolutionise education in central Queensland.

The $12.5 million training centre was officially opened today, and students will begin using the facilities shortly.

The new workshop rooms, teaching spaces and a hair and beauty salon will allow CQUniversity to deliver all its courses offered in Gladstone at the same location.

President and vice-chancellor professor Nick Klomp said most universities did not offer the full range of qualifications from certificate 1 through to post graduate degrees.

"There are only half a dozen dual sector universities in the whole of Australia, and only one in Queensland," he said.

As well as adding to the vibrancy of the campus, Prof Klomp said the approach allows students to learn a wide range of skills to prepare them for future careers.

He gave the example of hair and beauty students learning business, and said traditional barriers between TAFE and university were fading away.

"I think CQUniversity is one of the leaders in breaking down those barriers," he said.

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd said the facility would benefit people throughout the surrounding region while helping to keep young people in the area.

"The state-of-the-art facility has finally come to fruition," he said.

The centre is a result of a $10 million Federal Government grant and a $2.5 million investment from CQUniversity.

Gladstone Foundation also contributed $500,000 toward a health and aged care training room which was opened yesterday.