PHOTOS: Dog squads search river bank for missing Gladstone mum

POLICE have widened the search for a missing Gladstone mum.

Dog squads are sweeping the banks of the Calliope River, about 25km out of Mt Alma.

Police earlier located the vehicle of missing mum Hannah Cook at Mt Alma, but the search has since led them to the remote location.

Police have blocked off a side street leading to the river.

Police search the banks of the Calliope River for missing mum Hannah Cook. Declan Cooley

After a police helicopter was deployed to the area at about 12pm, RACQ has since joined the search.

The RACQ helicopter is scanning over the area over the river.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 12pm. They are on standby.

Ms Cook disappeared yesterday morning after she dropped her child off at a school in Gladstone's CBD.

Police and Ms Cook's family are "concerned" for her safety as she has a medical condition, Queensland Police Service said earlier.

