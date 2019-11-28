BREAKING: Dog causes horrific crash on Burnett Hwy

HORROR CRASH: Scenes at the car accident in Blairmore, between Gayndah and Boubyjan. Picture: Sam Turner.

UPDATE 4.15PM:

A WOMAN has been airlifted after the campervan she was in with her husband and their dog, "launched" off the road in a horror crash on the Burnett Hwy.

Emergency crews were called at approximately 1.15pm to the incident on the highway between Gayndah and Booubyjan.

Paramedic officer in charge Keith Wrench said the woman, who was resting in the back at the time, had suffered a "spinal injury".

"We've had two units come out from Biggenden and Gayndah, to treat the two patients involved," Mr Wrench said.

A fire crew and a police car also attended the scene at Blairmore.

Gayndah officer in charge Sgt Don Auld said the incident was caused by the driver's dog.

He said the male driver had his dog in the front seat.

"He's been distracted by the dog, taken his eyes off the road for a second, and launched off the road."

He went onto say the female passenger was resting in their campervan when this occurred.

"Unfortunately his wife was laying on the bed in the back, not restrained," he said.

"They've got seatbelts in places for it, but has received these injuries."

The ground next to the Burnett Highway has a steep incline, with Sgt Auld indicating the vehicle dropped off the road.

"They haven't gone airborne, but it was pretty close.

"He took his eyes off the road for a second, and this is what happens."

The Bundaberg LifeFlight helicopter has arrived to escort the female passenger to Bundaberg hospital.