BREAKING: Two bodies recovered from sunken fishing trawler

TRAGIC NEWS: Inspector Darren Sommerville addresses the media at Gladstone Police Station.
TRAGIC NEWS: Inspector Darren Sommerville addresses the media at Gladstone Police Station. Andrew Thorpe
Andrew Thorpe
by

5.04PM: POLICE divers have recovered the bodies of two men from the wreckage of the fishing trawler Dianne.

The trawler sank off the coast of Seventeen Seventy on Monday night and is now laying on the seabed on its roof in about 30 metres of water off Round Hill Headland.

The identities of the two men found are yet to be confirmed, and four men are still yet to be accounted for.

The two bodies have been brought to the surface on board a police vessel and will be brought back to shore tonight.

Inspector Darren Sommerville said the underwater search had been hampered by poor visibility as well as a large amount of debris inside the vessel.

Police divers, working in teams of three, are only able to remain under water for 13 minutes at a time before they have to take an hour-long break due to the depth of the dive.

Most of that time under water has been spent removing material from the wreckage.

"This has taken quite a while," Insp Sommerville said.

"They're still clearing debris from the wheelhouse at this stage and are just starting to get below."

The police vessel Conroy will remain at the dive site overnight before the search continues at first light tomorrow morning, weather permitting.

The families of the six men have been informed of the find by police.

A five-nautical mile exclusion zone remains in place around the wreckage.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

