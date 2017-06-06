25°
News

BREAKING: Dire warning Gladstone LNG trains to shut down in two years

Tegan Annett
| 6th Jun 2017 4:00 AM
SCATHING REPORT: Santos's GLNG site is one of three gas export projects on Curtis Island.
SCATHING REPORT: Santos's GLNG site is one of three gas export projects on Curtis Island. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW report on Gladstone's liquefied natural gas industry has warned some of the six LNG trains will be shut within two years.

In a scathing analysis, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) has questioned the long-term financial liability of the three Curtis Island projects.

The IEEFA, which conducts research into issues related to the environment and energy, this morning released the report Australia's Export LNG plants at Gladstone: the risks mount.

Author and LNG analyst Bruce Robertson cited advances in renewable energy, and cheap production from the US and Qatar and growth of the LNG industry in China as the main issues facing Gladstone's $70 billion industry.

"Some of the liquefaction trains at Gladstone will cease production altogether within two years as the expanding gas glut puts relentless downward pressure on gas prices,” he said.

"In all resource markets, the highest-cost producers have to curtail production first.

"The very best CSG fields in Australia have been already been drilled, and as a result the companies involved in LNG production on (Curtis Island) and the East Coast will continue to produce at a net loss.”

The gas industry has dismissed the report's concerns over Gladstone's future.

Industry body Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association questioned the motives of IEEFA, describing the company as having a "public agenda opposing fossil fuels”.

"(IEEFA) is willing to use the hard working men and women of Gladstone as pawns in their efforts to destroy the only energy sourced which can provide affordable and reliable power to homes and industry, fossil fuels,” Queensland APPEA director Rhys Turner said.

Shell highlighted comments made by executive vice president Steve Hill, defending the viability of its QCLNG project.

"What is different to many people's expectation is we have seen an equally strong demand growth, potentially even a more strong demand growth,” Mr Hill said.

"In 2016, the market grew and easily absorbed all the new supply growth.”

Gladstone Observer

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

BREAKING: Dire warning Gladstone LNG trains to shut down in two years

BREAKING: Dire warning Gladstone LNG trains to shut down in two...

A NEW report on Gladstone's liquefied natural gas industry has warned some of the six LNG trains will be shut within two years.

Fair Work locks in Sunday penalty rate cuts

A waitress is seen holding a coffee at a cafe in Canberra. The Fair Work Commission yesterday announced cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rated in the retail and hospitality industries.

The Australian Retailers Association has welcomed the decision.

Wonder Woman aids Tannum Sands DV victims

TO THE RESCUE: Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman.

Soft room at Tannum Sands police station on its way to reality.

It's a great day to be a Queenslander

QUEENSLAND DAY: Nothing epitomises being a Queenslander more than wearing maroon.

QUEENSLAND celebrates its 158th birthday today.

Local Partners

BlazeAid still working hard for Bororen victims of TC Debbie

BLAZEAID volunteers are continuing their mission at Bororen to help farmers rebuild in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Gladstone's top talent headed to Special Olympics junior games

TALENTED: Iteeca Cleland and Levi Harris are off to the Gold Coast for the Special Olympics Junior Nationals Competition.

TWO talented Rosella Park students are off to the Junior Nationals.

Jack of all trades wins Rocky's art award

Tobias De Maine at the Rockhampton Art Gallery after he was announced winner of the 2017 Bayton Award.

Winner announced at opening of exhibition of award finalists

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Pressure gets better of Pete in MasterChef cook-off

Crane driver by trade reveals dreams for the future after being eliminated in MasterChef pressure test.

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

The 41-year-old father-of-three shirtless and pouring a drink

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

WATCH: Gladstone shoppers treated to 'pop-up' performance

SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Sophie, 4, and Charlie Sands, 8, (second and third from the front) were supprised when some of the cast from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang gave them tickets to see the show.

'Nice surprise': the pop-up performance stunned Gladstone shoppers.

Science meets nature in artworks by award winner

SHOCKED: Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine who was "blown away” when he won the Bayton Award for his winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl.

Agnes Water artist blown away by Bayton award

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $295,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

OWNER WANTS A SALE! FIRST HOME BUYER OPPORTUNITY OR GREAT INVESTMENT

8 Woodward Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $255,000

What an opportunity to purchase your first home. This home is situated at 8 Woodward Avenue, Calliope and approximately 4 and half years old. Enter into the house...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $580,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

RURAL LIFESTYLE TRANQUILITY IN BRACEWELL

1685 Mount Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell 4695

House 3 1 2 $295,000

This three bedroom brick and tiled roof home is situated in an elevated position at 1685 Mt Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell. A very comfortable home which has...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

GET LOSE IN SERENITY - BEAUTIFUL RURAL HOME - LIVE MIRIAM VALE/PLAY AGNES WATERS

13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale 4677

House 4 2 5 $430,000

If you have been looking for the ideal home and property look no further - this property is situated at 13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale on 2.3 hectares of land. With...

COMMERCIAL SHEDS PLUS HOME WITH POOL !

74 LORD STREET, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE ... POA

- LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE CBD - INCLUDES HIGH SET HOME WITH POOL, PLUS TWO SHEDS CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL USE - THE...

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $75,000

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

499M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE/LEASE

6 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

Commercial * EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ... PLEASE CALL

* EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ACCESS - THREE ROLLER ACCESS, OVERALL BUILDING HEIGHT 7.5 METRES. * WITHIN MINUTES TO...

Developer says new release will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers told land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!