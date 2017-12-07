BREAKING: Buyer found for iconic Calliope pub

A BUYER has been found for the Diggers Arms Hotel in Calliope after the iconic pub spent six months in receivership.

The Observer understands new owners will take over the hotel, at 1 Bell St, in two weeks.

It is unknown when the papers will be signed, but it is expected to be soon.

When the hotel was on the market in August 2016, its owners said it was making $26,500 a week, not including the revenue from ten gaming machines.

The pub boasts a public bar, bistro, function room, drive through bottleshop, manager's accommodation and gaming machines.

Expressions of interest were sent out for the pub in June this year.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.