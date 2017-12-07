Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Buyer found for iconic Calliope pub

BUYER FOUND: The Diggers Arms Hotel at Calliope.
BUYER FOUND: The Diggers Arms Hotel at Calliope. Mike Richards GLA060815TDAH
Caroline Tung
by

A BUYER has been found for the Diggers Arms Hotel in Calliope after the iconic pub spent six months in receivership.

The Observer understands new owners will take over the hotel, at 1 Bell St, in two weeks.

It is unknown when the papers will be signed, but it is expected to be soon.

When the hotel was on the market in August 2016, its owners said it was making $26,500 a week, not including the revenue from ten gaming machines.

The pub boasts a public bar, bistro, function room, drive through bottleshop, manager's accommodation and gaming machines.

Expressions of interest were sent out for the pub in June this year.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Related Items

Topics:  calliope commercial property hotel pub

Gladstone Observer
'We love you': Missing coach's wife pleads for public's help

'We love you': Missing coach's wife pleads for public's help

The 45-year-old Boyne Valley man has been reported as missing.

Mike's fighting spirit earns him the nod

HUMBLED: Mike Koens says every volunteer should be recognised for their community work.

Mike Koens has been nominated for Australian of the Year.

Salvos interview 250 families for Christmas hampers

HUGE EFFORT: The Salvo's will giveaway 194 hampers this year. Pictured is Kay Ford working with one of the many volunteers to choose presents to match the person who will receive the hamper.

'Somewhere between 20 and 30 were repeat clients'.

Peter Fraser to head up The Rock in Central Queensland

READY: Peter Fraser will lead The Rock's CQ retail network.

The Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president will stay in Rocky.

Local Partners