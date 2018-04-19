BREAKING: Elderly chopper pilot missing off CQ Coast

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has searched along the Central Queensland coast overnight for a missing gyrocopter.

UPDATE 11.30AM:

FOUR rescue helicopters are turning their search mission to Curtis Island after scanning high-and-low across the Central Queensland coastline.

RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Rescue Service reported the rescue choppers have refuelled and are now resuming the new search at Curtis Island.

UPDATE 10.20AM:

TWO Sunshine Coast rescue choppers have joined the rescue mission to help find the 78-year-old missing pilot.

The pilot disappeared yesterday shortly after taking off in a gyrocopter just after midday from Bundaberg airfield.

RACQ Capricornia Rescue Helicopter Service spokeswoman said a chopper from Cairns and Bundaberg were also helping search for the missing man and the chopper.

"Our crew have come back to re-fuel and are heading out again shortly," she said.

The flight path of the 78-year-old missing pilot. Contributed

UPDATE 9.30AM:

HELICOPTER rescue services are now searching the coastline of Curtis Island, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Emu Park and Farnborough Beach for a missing gyrocopter and its 78-year-old pilot.

RACQ Capricorn helicopter rescue services confirmed the aircraft was officially reported as missing after it departed from the Bundaberg area at 1.30pm yesterday afternoon and failed to reach its destination.

Shortly after the crew were tasked to conduct a search

A spokeswoman from RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said the crew departed early this morning at 4am and again at 7.45am.

The 78-year-old man is believed to be the only occupant.

If you saw a gyrocopter between Bundaberg and Yeppoon around 1pm yesterday, call AMSA's rescue coordination number on 1800 815 257.

EARLIER 8.15AM:

AN EXTENSIVE search party in Central Queensland is trying to locate a pilot and a gyrocopter which has been missing since yesterday.

The aircraft, which is believed to have taken off from a small Bundaberg airfield between 1pm and 6pm, is now missing between Gladstone and Yeppoon.

The flight was expected to take two hours.

Two RACQ rescue helicopters with night vision technology and an Australian Maritime Safety Authority search and rescue jet from Cairns searched the coastline overnight.

#RACQ #CapRescue is continuing the search for a missing gyrocopter in the area north of Gladstone this morning pic.twitter.com/553X4NtOcT — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) April 18, 2018

A spokeswoman from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Service said crews were continuing the search this morning.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is also pleading for public assistance to narrow down the search for the chopper and pilot.

An AMSA spokesperson said the pilot left an airfield at Bundaberg between 1pm and 6pm yesterday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Local rescue helicopters plus the Cairns-based AMSA Cobham Challenger 604 VH-XND “Rescue 660” are searching for a missing helicopter around parts of CQ Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/lmVbsVqkup — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) April 18, 2018

It's believed the gyrocopter would have flown quite low along the Central Queensland coast, including over Seventeen Seventy, Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Emu Park and Yeppon.

A gyrocopter is a very small helicopter with a rotating wing.

If you saw a gyrocopter between Bundaberg and Yeppoon around 1pm yesterday, call the AMSA's rescue coordination number on 1800 815 257.