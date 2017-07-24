Search over for elderly woman missing since Sunday

UPDATE 2.20PM: AN ELDERLY woman reported missing from Gladstone has been found.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the woman, aged in her 80s, was located safe and well on Gladstone Benaraby Rd earlier today.

BREAKING 11AM: POLICE across the Capricorn district are searching for an elderly woman who has been reported missing.

Reports indicate the woman, aged 84, suffers dementia and was last seen in Gladstone yesterday.

Rockhampton police have been put on alert for a beige coloured 2006 Holden Astra Wagon with registration 585 JQN which the woman is believed to be driving.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information for police is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.