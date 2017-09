Authorities will work to remove a dead dugong from the rocks near Spinnaker Park Beach today.

A DEAD dugong has washed up on the rocks at Spinnaker Park beach in Gladstone.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority officers were inspecting the animal this morning and hope to remove it today.

It's unclear when or how it washed up on the rocks at Spinnaker Park, about 20 meters away from the beach.

The Observer's Linda Bailey spotted the dead dugong while walking with her husband and dogs late Sunday afternoon.