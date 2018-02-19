Date announced for Gladstone NRL tickets

Karl Lawton of Gold Coast Titans against Brisbane Broncos in NRL pre-season trial at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Karl Lawton of Gold Coast Titans against Brisbane Broncos in NRL pre-season trial at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Saturday, February 17, 2018. Kevin Farmer

THE wait is over for Gladstone Region rugby league fans following today's announcement that tickets for April's Gold Coast Titans and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles NRL clash at Marley Brown Oval will go on sale on March 1.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett today confirmed that the tickets for the April 8 fixture would go on sale via the Titans club website at www.titans.com.au and was confident that they would be quickly lapped up by the region's excited rugby league supporters.

"A lot of hard work has been done behind the scenes by Council, the Titans and Tourism and Events Queensland to get to this point and Council is pleased that the sales date has now been confirmed," Cr Burnett said.

"Rugby league is the No.1 football code in the Gladstone Region, as well as the wider Central Queensland area, and there has been a real buzz about this NRL Round 5 encounter since we announced last October that it was coming to Gladstone."

Cr Burnett said a crowd of about 5000 was expected to attend the match with grandstand seating and general admission tickets to go on sale to the public.

"Unfortunately, we have been unable to install a temporary grandstand on the southern side of Marley Brown Oval as originally intended, due to the placement of one of the ground's light poles which would be an obstruction and diminish the view of the live action for too many supporters.

"There will still be plenty of space in which to fit a large Marley Brown Oval crowd and I am counting down the days until Gladstone's first ever official NRL fixture kicks off."

Gladstone NRL match bid - Marley Brown Oval Matt Harris

TFH Titans CEO Graham Annesley will be in Gladstone on February 28 to help promote ticket sales for the match.

"With the start of the 2018 season now only weeks away, the excitement and anticipation levels are really starting to peak," Mr Annesley said.

"Everyone at the Titans is really looking forward to our game in Gladstone. With up to 5000 packed into Marley Brown Oval, it's going to be a great atmosphere and I encourage everyone to buy early

to make sure they don't miss out on what is going to be a historic occasion for the city and the region."

Gladstone Junior Rugby League 2017 grand final day - Marley Brown Oval grandstand full of colour and packed to capacity. Matt Harris

Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones said the people of Gladstone were loyal rugby league followers who would, for the first time, enjoy an NRL premiership game at home.

"This match will draw fans from all over the region and beyond and will showcase Gladstone to a national audience," Ms Jones said.

"This will be a big win for local businesses and will promote Gladstone as a premier regional events destination.

"Events like this play an important role in promoting Queensland's destinations, supporting jobs, attracting visitors and strengthening community pride."