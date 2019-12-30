BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

Fraser Island – Surf Life Saving Queensland have conducted marine stinger drags on Fraser Island. The drags were to look for Irukandji – Benjamin Davis from the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch of SLSQ.

TWO potentially dangerous marine stingers have been found in the waters off Fraser Island.

SLSQ Lifesaving Services Coordinator Wide Bay Julie Davis said it was possible that the creatures captured were from the irukandji family, but SLSQ wouldn't be able to identify the specific species until analysis of the specimen was completed.

It comes as a woman aged in her 20s was flown off the island after being stung on Sunday.

It was the second recorded marine sting on the island since November.

Yesterday Surf Life Saving Queensland issued a strict safety warning to beachgoers after drags were carried out off the western coast of Fraser Island.

The creatures were caught in stinger drags between Moon Point and Wathumba Creek within the space of 36 hours.

Ms Davis said visitors to Fraser Island needed to be aware of the threat and potential dangers.

She said daily stinger drags were being conducted by lifeguards to identify potential Irukandji species in the ocean on the western side of Fraser.

"We're asking beachgoers to exercise extreme caution and consider their safety when swimming on the western side of Fraser Island," Ms Davis said.

"If you want to take a swim in the ocean, a stinger suit will offer the best protection. It's also advised to have vinegar handy, because if you are stung, you should douse the area immediately.

"In the event that you, a family member or friend, do suffer a suspected Irukandji sting, you should dial 000 and get to a hospital as soon as possible."

Ms Davis said drags would be carried out until January 19, weather permitting, as December and January were the prime times for irukandji.

She said SLSQ staff were also conducting community awareness activities to educate visitors of the presence and potential threat of Irukandji.

"SLSQ is working with Volunteer Marine Rescue to transport lifeguards to Fraser Island to undertake this activity. Our team are chatting to campers, pulling up alongside charter boats, talking to those travelling to the island via barge and also handing out safety information on the mainland," she said.

"In short, we are doing all we can to spread the word, and are encouraging the community to take every precaution possible."