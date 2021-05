Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Clinton.

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car at Clinton on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Campbell and Clark Streets at 2pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said initial reports indicated a woman in her 30s on a bicycle collided with a car.

The QAS spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with a minor foot injury.