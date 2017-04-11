BREAKING: Crunch time for $950M Gladstone region resort

THE Hummock Hill Island project has been in the works since 2006 but it's getting to crunch time about whether it will happen.

Gladstone Regional Council agreed to waive almost $700,000 in application fees at yesterday's planning and development committee meeting.

This still has to be ratified at next week's council meeting.

"I'm kinda tired of this application either make it happen or go away," Mayor Matt Burnett said.

However deputy mayor Chris Trevor said he had "every confidence that at some point this project will proceed".

"In all fairness to the developer they have had to jump through all sorts of red and green tape," he said.

"It's been a long process for them, interestingly enough they've never given up.

"They have continued to persevere with this project."

The developers, Pacificus, lodged a development application for the resort, worth around $950 million, in 2009 under the now superseded Miriam Vale Shire Council Planning Scheme 2009.

According to the council, the applicant has "provided correspondence" that they intend to withdraw this application and lodge a new one under the current scheme.

This is expected to cost about $1.4 million and is where the waiving of fees come into play.

The fee reduction is based on a new development application being lodged within a year of April 18.

Committee chair Glenn Churchill said the lower application fee would still cover the council's costs.

"They have 12 months to get the fresh application lodged," he said.

Cr Churchill said there were a lot of requirements put in place by state and federal governments which was appropriate given the scale of the development.

The developers could not be reached for comment.

Timeline:

January 2006: project declared a significant project by Coordinator General (CG)

December 2009: Development application lodged to the council and immediately put 'on hold'

February 2011: Coordinator General issues approval

March 2011: Assessment required by Federal Government

November 2015: Federal approval issued

May 2016: Request to change Coordinator General conditions lodged

September 2016: Developers release plan to meet Infrastructure and Planning Department conditions

February 2017: Coordinator General approves applicant's changed report