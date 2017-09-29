BREAKING: Croc spotted at Gladstone Harbour again, beach remains closed

Georgia Baines said her husband spotted this crocodile.

Georgia Baines said her husband spotted this crocodile.

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE crocodile spotted in the Gladstone harbour on Wednesday has been spotted near Spinnaker Park again this morning.

Someone walking through the park spotted the reptile.

On Wednesday when the crocodile was seen, the Gladstone Ports Corporation closed Spinnaker Park Beach.

The company confirmed it remained closed and was likely to stay closed until after the long weekend.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesperson said the crocodile was about 2 to 3 metres long and had not displayed any aggressive behaviour.

The spokesperson said the department received reports about the crocodile and it was captured on CCTV footage.

"EHP staff have placed "recent sighting” signs at the nearest public access points, and also notified Maritime Safety Queensland,” they said.

The crocodile sighting comes after a monster 5.2m crocodile was shot in the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton.