26°
News

BREAKING: Crime scene declared at home of man found dead in drain

Chris Lees | 27th May 2017 9:32 AM
A body of a man was recovered from a Gladstone drain yesterday after fire and rescue and scientific forensic officers entered the drain.
A body of a man was recovered from a Gladstone drain yesterday after fire and rescue and scientific forensic officers entered the drain. Paul Braven GLA260517BODY

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE home of a Gladstone man that was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd has been declared a crime scene.

Acting detective inspector Capricornia Division Luke Peachey said as a result of further police investigations a crime scene had been declared at a home on Toolooa St.

"We'll be examining the residence of the deceased," he said.

"Scientific officers will be arriving today, just after lunchtime from Brisbane, where they will conduct a further examination.

"Once that's conducted we'll have a clearer idea of where the investigation is going."

The body was removed from the drain yesterday.

Act Det Insp Peachey said the body had been taken to Rockhampton.

"We're now waiting for the pathologists to conduct an autopsy in regards to that body," he said.

Removing the man's body was a difficult task for emergency service workers, with the possibility of cutting up the road floated.

Act Det Insp Peachey said they would be providing support to all officers that needed it.

"It was a very, very difficult extraction and obviously under some very, very hard circumstances," he said.

"We'll provide them with all the assistance we can and we will be monitoring those officers."

Police have still not released the name of the man's body.

Gladstone Observer

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

BREAKING: Crime scene declared at home of man found dead in drain

BREAKING: Crime scene declared at home of man found dead in...

THE home of a Gladstone man that was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd has been declared a crime scene.

Max stays true to his soul mate's 'lovely life'

LOVE IN BLOOM: Max Ricketts has visited his late partner's memorial stone every Friday for the last seven years with fresh flowers.

Max stays true to his soul mate's 'lovely life'

Your guide to Raglan fly in and heritage show

EXCITING: Craig O'Grady heading off for a 10-minute flight with pilot Colin Burrows in one of Matt Hall's planes at last year's events.

The event is held at the Old Station Cattle Club in Raglan

Adani deal: Qld Govt finally agrees on royalty scheme

Environmental activists voice their opposition to Indian miner Adani's proposed Carmichael coal mine, outside Parliament House in Brisbane, Thursday, May 25, 2017. The protesters called on the Queensland government to block a billion-dollar federal loan to Adani. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

“It’s important that a fair deal is struck for all parties..."

Local Partners

Better phone service for Gladstone's regional towns

Telstra: "This technology is delivering big benefits to these rural and regional communities”

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

BlazeAid coming to the rescue at Bororen

CALL OF DUTY: BlazeAid volunteers clean fence debris off a property. They will conduct similar work at Bororen.

VOLUNTEERS to set up camp in Bororen to help farmers after TC Debbie

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

TWO chiselled men emerge from the surf. One looks like a god. The other, well, he's gasping for air and doesn't realise there's a jellyfish on his chest.

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

Old World Charm Welcomes You To This Tannum Sands Beach House

3 Elizabeth Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 2 2 1 $390,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 3 Elizabeth Street to the market. This wonderful beach house in the heart of Tannum Sands simply oozes old world...

MODERN FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 960M2 BLOCK!

18 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 18 Cradle Drive to the market! Nicely positioned on an elevated 960m2 block with sweeping views out over the...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

SPACIOUS, EXECUTIVE, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE

Unit 5/34 Marten Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $180,000

This magnificent two-storey townhouse, situated in the fully gated and secured "Central on Marten" complex is the perfect addition to your property...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity!

Unit 407-408/66 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $369,000

This opportunity represents Gladstone's best valued inner city apartment today, so you will need to act quickly to avoid the rush! What a fantastic property at a...

Looking for an Island Escape?

26 Island Street Quoin Island, Gladstone 4680

Residential Land Have you always wished to have an Island Getaway..? This 1500m2 block ... Offers Invited

Have you always wished to have an Island Getaway..? This 1500m2 block is the ideal weekend getaway destination. Gladstone's elite have been using this Island for...

VENDORS CIRCUMSTANCES HAVE CHANGED - MUST BE SOLD

Unit 25/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 2 $215,000 MUST...

The price has just been drastically reduced on this modern townhouse ideally located and the rare benefit of double lock up garage. Hurry don't miss this...

Double Storey Home with Internal Access &amp; Plenty of Storage Space - MUST SEE!

10 Geraldine Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Calling all first home buyers....This property is great value for money in the current market and will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market and into...

First Home Buyer&#39;s Special - Freshly Painted &amp; New Carpet

77 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 2 $270,000

Have you been saving to get into the property market while the prices are at their lowest point in 4 years..? Well this great home is sure to be popular and with...

Why Pay Rent - Get Into The Property Market Now!

5 Gum Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $159,000

If you want to make the most of the current market conditions and secure yourself a neat & tidy home at a very affordable price then you need to Act Now..! This...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!