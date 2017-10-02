UPDATE: 3 hospitalised after serious crash at Miriam Vale

ROAD CLOSED: Fingerboard Rd is blocked off to traffic from Blomfield St towards the intersection with Bindaree Rd.

ROAD CLOSED: Fingerboard Rd is blocked off to traffic from Blomfield St towards the intersection with Bindaree Rd. MATT HARRIS

1.29PM: THREE people are being transported to Gladstone Hospital from the scene of a major crash at Miriam Vale.

The three people are believed to be the occupants of a four-wheel drive involved in the crash, the other vehicle being a severely damaged car which is sitting near the intersection of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd.

A young male child is one of the patients being transported, having received an impact to the head.

The other two patients are a female adult who has received soft tissue injuries and an injury to her arm, and a male adult who was complaining of neck pain.

All three patients are in a stable condition and left the scene in an ambulance around 12.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one other patient was assessed at the scene and has not been transported to hospital.

Fingerboard Rd is currently closed from Blomfield St on towards the intersection with Bindaree Rd.

Parts of Rosedale Rd are also flooded due to the morning's heavy rainfall.

A police spokesman said road closures were likely to remain in place for at least the next couple of hours, and drivers should avoid the area.

Updates to follow.

12:14PM: PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a serious traffic crash at Miriam Vale.

The crash occurred on the corner of Fingerboard Rd and Bindaree Rd just before 11.45am.

Police and fire crews are on the scene, and traffic is unable to proceed along Fingerboard Rd.

A severely damaged four-wheel drive is sitting in the middle of the intersection.

Another vehicle is also believed to have been involved in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said at least one of the vehicles' occupants is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.