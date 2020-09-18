Menu
QFES crews have been called to house fire at Barney Point this morning.
News

BREAKING: Crews rush to Barney Point house fire

Rodney Stevens
rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Sep 2020 10:15 AM
EMERGENCY services have been called to a house fire at Barney Point this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews had been called to Young Street, near Cotton Street, after reports of a house fire shortly after 10am.

It is understood Ergon Energy has been called to isolate power from the home.

The spokeswoman said one crew could see smoke coming from the fire on the way to the scene.

Initial reports were that the home was unoccupied.

Two QFES firefighters have reportedly entered the house wearing breathing apparatus to attempt to douse the flames.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene on Young Street.

More to come.

