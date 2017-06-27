UPDATE: Fire extinguished close to Calliope properties

1.33pm: FIRE FIGHTERS at a Calliope property have extinguished a grass fire which came within metres of property fence lines.

At least one crew has been spotted leaving the scene.

The owners of the property called 000 after a shipping container on their property caught fire, and told The Observer they were impressed at the speed with which fire fighters arrived on the scene.

They said despite the fire coming within metres of their own fence line, they were more worried about surrounding properties due to the wind picking up.

CLOSE CALL: The grass fire came within metres of a fence line. Sarah Steger

12.50pm: AT LEAST five fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning at the top of a hill on Greenhills Ct at Calliope, about two streets over from Calliope Caravan Park.

One urban crew has arrived on the scene, while two rural crews and two further urban crews are on their way.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire fighters were currently trying to gain access to a property after being alerted to the fire around 12.15pm.

A shipping container is believed to be in close proximity to the fire.

Updates to follow.