BREAKING: Crews on way to single vehicle rollover

Emergency Services are responding to a crash on Fingerboard Road near Miriam Vale.

EMERGENCY services re responding to reports of a single vehicle rollover at Mount Tom.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a member of the public called triple-0 at 3.23pm reporting a crash where a car had rolled.

“Two crews are on the way to Fingerboard Road near Tableland Road after reports of a single vehicle rollover,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said it was not known how many people were in the vehicle or their condition.

It is understood Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are also on their way to the scene of the incident involving a car and a caravan.

