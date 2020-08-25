Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency Services are responding to a crash on Fingerboard Road near Miriam Vale.
Emergency Services are responding to a crash on Fingerboard Road near Miriam Vale.
News

BREAKING: Crews on way to single vehicle rollover

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.co.au
25th Aug 2020 3:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services re responding to reports of a single vehicle rollover at Mount Tom.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a member of the public called triple-0 at 3.23pm reporting a crash where a car had rolled.

“Two crews are on the way to Fingerboard Road near Tableland Road after reports of a single vehicle rollover,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said it was not known how many people were in the vehicle or their condition.

It is understood Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are also on their way to the scene of the incident involving a car and a caravan.

More to come.

crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRRR: Gladstone shivers through colder start to the week

        Premium Content BRRR: Gladstone shivers through colder start to the week

        News HERE’S what the weather bureau says is coming.

        • 25th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best dance teacher?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best dance teacher?

        News 15 dance teachers were nominated for Gladstone’s best. SEE THE RESULTS AND VOTE...

        NEW BRIGADE: Meet the new fireys protecting Eurimbula

        Premium Content NEW BRIGADE: Meet the new fireys protecting Eurimbula

        News The brigade will replace the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade which was shut down. ...

        Gladstone’s best coffee uses exclusive global brand

        Premium Content Gladstone’s best coffee uses exclusive global brand

        Food & Entertainment Winners of Gladstone’s best coffee are moving their product into the digital age...