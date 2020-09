Firefighters are on scene in Ambrose. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

FIREFIGHTERS are on scene at a grass fire in Ambrose this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew arrived at Raglan Station Rd at 3.20pm this afternoon.

She said crews remained on scene however the fire was contained.