Alistair Brightman
News

BREAKING: Crews fight fast moving grassfire near highway

Gregory Bray
Mark Zita
by and
7th Nov 2018 12:02 PM | Updated: 12:08 PM

1:30PM: THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued an official advisory regarding the vegetation fire near Calliope.

The fire is burning in the vicinity of Dickson Road and the Dawson Highway, so motorists are asked to drive with caution.

It is posing no threat to property at this stage, but if the situation changes, residents are urged to call Triple Zero (000).

Firefighters warn of smoke haze that could affect Calliope and surrounding areas.  

EARLIER: SEVERAL fire crews are responding to a fast moving grass fire burning on the side of Dawson Highway near Double Creek at Calliope.

The fire front is approximately four acres in size and within 900 metres of structures.

Crews have started back-burning operations to contain the blaze.

Updates to follow.

